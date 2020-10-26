Winnebago man now faces murder charge for fiancee's death

OMAHA -- A Winnebago, Nebraska, man accused of killing his fiancee on the Winnebago Indian Reservation has now been charged with murder.
A grand jury on Friday filed a second superseding indictment charging Jonathan Rooney with second-degree murder and tampering with documents or proceedings in Indian country. The murder charge replaces a previous charge of manslaughter.
Stacey Schreiber Schinko, a relative of Decorah's, told The Journal Monday that her family's prayers have been answered.
"I am thankful the grand jury reached this decision," she said. "When Jonathan murdered Kozee, he took her life and forever changed the lives of her three beautiful children. He deserves to spend the remainder of his life in prison for his heinous actions."
An arraignment date on the new indictment has not been scheduled in U.S. District Court in Omaha.
Rooney, 26, is accused of killing 22-year-old Kozee Decorah, of Winnebago, and burning her body on May 16 at a remote cabin near Winnebago and concealing evidence.
The new court filing includes no new details in the case, though it says that Rooney killed Decorah "with malice aforethought." The former manslaughter charge had alleged that Rooney killed Decorah "upon a sudden quarrel and heat of passion."
Rooney also is charged with destroying a cell phone, his clothing and Decorah's body with the intent to hinder the investigation.
Depending on several factors, Rooney could face a prison sentence ranging from 14 years to life if he pleads guilty to or is convicted of second-degree murder.
Officers responding to a call from Decorah, who told them them she, Rooney and their infant son had gotten stuck on a muddy road, found the woman's remains in a fire near the cabin. Rooney was found sleeping naked in the cabin with his 4-month-old son. Rooney told them he did not know where Decorah was, court documents said.
Rooney told authorities the two had gotten into an argument, Decorah hit him with something, and he pushed her out of the cabin, shut the door and laid down on the mattress. The next thing he was aware of, he said, the officers were waking him up. Investigators searching the cabin found blood droplets on the door and floor and what appeared to be a bloody hand print on a piece of wood, court documents said.
An autopsy could not determine if there was trauma to Decorah's body before it was burned. Her remains were identified using dental records.
Journal reporter Dolly A. Butz contributed to this story.
