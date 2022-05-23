Winnebago man pleads guilty of sexually abusing woman

Howard Bassette III, 41, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Omaha to one count of sexual abuse of an incapable victim. He also had been charged with aggravated sexual assault by force or threat and incest. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 17.

According to court documents, the victim told authorities that she was sleeping in her Winnebago home on Nov. 9, 2020, and was awakened to Bassette on top of her. As she tried to push him off, he grabbed her by the neck and pushed her head into the bed. The woman escaped and alerted others in the home to call police.