 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winnebago man pleads guilty of sexually abusing woman

  • 0

OMAHA -- A Winnebago, Nebraska, man pleaded guilty Monday of raping a woman while she slept.

Howard Bassette III, 41, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Omaha to one count of sexual abuse of an incapable victim. He also had been charged with aggravated sexual assault by force or threat and incest. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 17.

According to court documents, the victim told authorities that she was sleeping in her Winnebago home on Nov. 9, 2020, and was awakened to Bassette on top of her. As she tried to push him off, he grabbed her by the neck and pushed her head into the bed. The woman escaped and alerted others in the home to call police.

During an interview, Bassette told authorities the sex was consensual.

$1 for 13 weeks
Judge's gavel in a courtroom, stack of law books
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Winnebago man pleads not guilty to sexual assault

Winnebago man pleads not guilty to sexual assault

According to court documents, the victim told authorities that she was sleeping and woke up to the man on top of her. As she tried to push him off, he grabbed her by the neck and pushed her head into the bed. 

Watch Now: Related Video

US military aircraft flies in 32 tons of baby formula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News