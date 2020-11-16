Winnebago man pleads guilty to sexual contact with minors

Rodney Thomas, 40, entered his pleas Monday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to two counts of abusive sexual contact with a minor and a single count of terroristic threats. Sentencing was set for Feb. 22.

According to court documents, Thomas had sexual contact with the two girls, who were age 12-16, on Nov. 17, 2019. Thomas, who is required to register as a sex offender, also is accused of threatening to commit murder with the intent to terrorize others.