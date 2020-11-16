 Skip to main content
Winnebago man pleads guilty to sexual contact with minors
Winnebago man pleads guilty to sexual contact with minors

OMAHA -- A Winnebago, Nebraska, man has pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with two female minors.

Rodney Thomas, 40, entered his pleas Monday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to two counts of abusive sexual contact with a minor and a single count of terroristic threats. Sentencing was set for Feb. 22.

According to court documents, Thomas had sexual contact with the two girls, who were age 12-16, on Nov. 17, 2019. Thomas, who is required to register as a sex offender, also is accused of threatening to commit murder with the intent to terrorize others.

