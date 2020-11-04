Winnebago man pleads not guilty to killing fiancee

A December hearing is scheduled to hear arguments on Rooney's motion to suppress statements he made to authorities investigating Decorah's death. Public defender Kelly Steenbock said in the motion that authorities questioned Rooney without reading him his Miranda rights and after he had asked for an attorney.

Officers responding to a call from Decorah, who told them them she, Rooney and their infant son had gotten stuck on a muddy road, found the woman's remains in a fire near the cabin. Rooney was found sleeping naked in the cabin with his 4-month-old son. Rooney told them he did not know where Decorah was, court documents said.

Rooney told authorities the two had gotten into an argument, Decorah hit him with something, and he pushed her out of the cabin, shut the door and laid down on the mattress. The next thing he was aware of, he said, the officers were waking him up.

An autopsy could not determine if there was trauma to Decorah's body before it was burned. Her remains were identified using dental records.

