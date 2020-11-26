Winnebago man pleads not guilty to sexual assault

Howard Bassette III, 40, entered his plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to charges of aggravated sexual assault by force or threat, sexual abuse of an incapable victim and incest.

According to court documents, the victim told authorities that she was sleeping in her Winnebago home on Nov. 9 and awakened to Bassette on top of her. As she tried to push him off, he grabbed her by the neck and pushed her head into the bed. The woman finally got away and alerted others in the home to call police.