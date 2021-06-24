Winnebago man sentenced to federal prison for assault

OMAHA -- A Winnebago, Nebraska, man was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison Wednesday for breaking another man's spine and ribs during an assault.

Wakaja Harden, 31, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Omaha to 41 months in prison on one count of assault resulting in serious injury in Indian Country.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Harden attacked the sleeping victim on Aug. 1 at a home on the Winnebago Indian Reservation. After the assault, the victim stumbled to a nearby home for help.

The victim was airlifted to a Sioux City hospital, where he spent four days for treatment for his broken bones and disfiguring lacerations.

