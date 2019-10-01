OMAHA -- A Winnebago, Nebraska, man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for sexually abusing a young girl.
A jury in U.S. District Court in Omaha found Cyrus Free guilty in June of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor, sexual abuse of a minor between age 12 and 16 and abusive sexual contact.
Free, 50, had sexual contact several times with a girl in Winnebago prior to March 25, 2015, before she was 12 and on numerous occasions between March 25, 2015, and April 19, 2017, after she had turned 12.
+23
+23
+23
+23
+23
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.