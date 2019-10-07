OMAHA -- A Winnebago man was sentenced Friday to more than four years in federal prison for the armed robbery of a Rosalie, Nebraska, convenience store.
Manazheega Cleveland, 20, pleaded guilty in February in U.S. District Court in Omaha to single counts of interference with commerce by robbery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. He was sentenced to 54 months in prison.
Cleveland and another masked man brandished a shotgun and stole $1,389 from the cash register at the Pony Express convenience store at 1504 U.S. Highway 77 on Oct. 24, 2017. The cashier identified Cleveland as one of the robbers because she recognized his voice from his visit to the store earlier in the day.
The gun was later determined to be inoperable.
Cleveland also was ordered to repay the money stolen from the store.
