OMAHA -- A Winnebago, Nebraska, man was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor.

Russell Morrison, 18, had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Omaha to sexual abuse of an incapable victim. He also must register as a sex offender.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Morrison assaulted the girl on Aug. 29 after providing her with alcohol. The minor could not recall many details of the assault, but learned of it later after images of her were shared on Snapchat, a social media site. The minor reported the suspected assault and obtained a rape kit, which revealed Morrison's DNA.

