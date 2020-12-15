 Skip to main content
Winnebago man sentenced to prison for sexual contact with child
Winnebago man sentenced to prison for sexual contact with child

OMAHA -- A Winnebago, Nebraska, man has been sentenced to prison for having sexual contact with a young girl.

Richard T. Walker, 27, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to three years in prison on one count of abusive sexual contact with a child under the age of 12. After completing his prison sentence, Walker will serve a five-year term of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the girl's parents contacted law enforcement in April after she told them Walker had touched her inappropriately over her clothing. The abuse occurred in January, when Walker was temporarily living in the child’s home.

Court stock
