Winnebago man sentenced to prison for sexual contact with minors

OMAHA -- A Winnebago, Nebraska, man was sentenced Monday to eight years in federal prison for having sexual contact with female minors and threatening to kill them.

Rodney Thomas, 41, pleaded guilty in November in U.S. District Court in Omaha to two counts of abusive sexual contact with a minor and a single count of terroristic threats. He also received an additional year on his sentence for violating terms of his supervised release.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, four days after Thomas was released from federal prison in November 2019, he appeared drunk at a friend's house, where a group of teenage girls was gathered. Three of the girls reported that Thomas touched them inappropriately over their clothing or attempted to do so. When the girls confronted Thomas, he threatened to kill them and their families.

Thomas was previously convicted of sexual abuse of minors in 2004.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.