Winnebago man sentenced to prison for sexually abusing minor
OMAHA -- A Winnebago, Nebraska, man was sentenced Friday to more than three years in federal prison for sexually abusing a female minor.

Walter Hulit, 32, had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Omaha to sexual abuse of a minor. He was sentenced to 41 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, at an unknown time in the spring of 2018, Hulit engaged or attempted to engage in a sexual act with a girl age 12-16.

