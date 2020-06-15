Winnebago man sentenced to prison for sexually abusing minor

-
OMAHA -- A Winnebago, Nebraska, man was sentenced Friday to more than three years in federal prison for sexually abusing a female minor.
Walter Hulit, 32, had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Omaha to sexual abuse of a minor. He was sentenced to 41 months in prison.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, at an unknown time in the spring of 2018, Hulit engaged or attempted to engage in a sexual act with a girl age 12-16.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
