Winnebago man sentenced to prison for sexually abusing minor

Robert McClelland, 39, pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court in Omaha to sexual abuse of a minor. He was sentenced to 135 months in prison and must serve 10 years on supervised release after completing his prison sentence.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, in May 2020, McClelland touched a girl who was under age 10 and made her touch him. When the girl asked him to stop, he did. He later admitted to having inappropriate contact with the girl during an interview with authorities.