Winnebago man to stand trial for fiancée's death

OMAHA -- Jury selection begins Monday in Omaha for the trial of a Winnebago, Nebraska, man who is accused of killing his fiancée and burning her body on the Winnebago Indian Reservation.

Jonathan Rooney is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with documents or proceedings in Indian country. He has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Omaha.

Rooney, 27, is accused of killing 22-year-old Kozee Decorah, of Winnebago, and burning her body on May 16, 2020, at a remote cabin near Winnebago and destroying a cell phone and his clothing with the intent to hinder the investigation. If found guilty, Rooney could face a prison sentence ranging from 14 years to life.

The trial is expected to last seven to 10 days, and prosecutors intend to call approximately 30 witnesses, according to a government brief filed last week.

Officers responding to a call from Decorah, who told them them she, Rooney and their infant son had gotten stuck on a muddy road, found the woman's remains in a fire near the cabin. Rooney was found sleeping naked in the cabin with his 4-month-old son, one of three children he and Decorah had together. Rooney told officers he did not know where Decorah was, court documents said.

During an interview, Rooney told officers the two had found the cabin and started a fire in the grill to dry his clothes. They began arguing when Decorah asked him if he had been drinking or using drugs. He said Decorah hit him with something, and he pushed her out of the cabin, shut the door and went to sleep. The next thing he was aware of, he said, the officers were waking him up. Officers observed a blood smear on Rooney's arm, scratches on his shoulder and an injury on his cheek.

An autopsy could not determine if there was trauma to Decorah's body before it was burned. Her remains were identified using dental records.

Rooney was initially charged with manslaughter. Superseding indictments later added the tampering charge and upgraded the manslaughter charge to second-degree murder.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.