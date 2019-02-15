OMAHA -- A Winnebago teenager has pleaded guilty to federal robbery and firearms charges in connection with the armed robbery of a Rosalie, Nebraska, convenience store.
Manazheega Cleveland, 19, entered his plea Friday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to single counts of interference with commerce by robbery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Sentencing was scheduled for May 10. Cleveland faces a minimum sentence of seven years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.
According to court documents, two masked males brandished a shotgun and stole $1,389 from the cash register at the Pony Express convenience store at 1504 U.S. Highway 77 on Oct. 24, 2017. The cashier identified Cleveland as one of the robbers because she recognized his voice from his visit to the store earlier in the day.
The gun was later determined to be inoperable.