SIOUX FALLS -- A Winnebago, Nebraska, woman has pleaded not guilty of assaulting federal officers.

Trista Whitewater, 33, entered her plea Friday in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to two counts of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.

Her trial was scheduled for May 16. If found guilty, she faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

According to a federal indictment, Whitewater was booked into the Bureau of Indian Affairs Yankton Sioux Correctional Facility in Wagner, South Dakota, on June 8 for several charges. Whitewater is accused of assaulting two correctional officers during the booking.