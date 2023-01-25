Winside teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student

WINSIDE, Neb. -- A Winside teacher has been arrested on suspicion of having a sexual relationship with a student.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said it received information about an alleged relationship between a Winside Public Schools teacher and a student and began an investigation.

On Sunday, authorities arrested Cali Heikes, 25, of Winside, and booked her into the Antelope County Jail in Neligh. Heikes has posted bond and was released. The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.

Charges have yet to be filed with the Wayne County Clerk of Court.

Winside school superintendent Andrew Offner said in an email Wednesday Heikes has resigned, and the school board will take action on the resignation at its next meeting.

Heikes was a high school and junior high family and consumer sciences teacher.

Offner said state law limited him on how much information he could share concerning a personnel matter. He said Heikes was placed on administrative leave before she resigned.

"The school district is unaware of the exact nature of the criminal charges," Offner said, referring anyone with relevant information about the situation to contact law enforcement.

Heikes is the second Winside teacher accused of inappropriate contact with a student in the past year.

Rachel McPhillips, 28, a former art teacher, was charged in April with third-degree sexual assault and child abuse, both misdemeanors, for having sexual contact with a 16-year-old male student. She has pleaded not guilty. No trial date has been set.