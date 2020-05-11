Wisconsin man charged with enticing minor after Le Mars traffic stop

Sean Matthew Williams, 24, is charged with that class D felony, as well as dissemination of obscene materials to a minor, an aggravated misdemeanor, and no drivers license and no insurance, both simple misdemeanors.

According to a statement from the Le Mars Police Department, Williams was stopped at 11 a.m. for an equipment violation and questioned about the presence of a minor occupant in the vehicle. The statement said it was determined that Williams had enticed the minor to meet him after they conversed on social media.