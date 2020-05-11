Wisconsin man charged with enticing minor after Le Mars traffic stop

LE MARS, Iowa -- An Edgerton, Wisconsin, man was charged with enticement of a minor after Le Mars police conducted a traffic stop Monday.
Sean Matthew Williams, 24, is charged with that class D felony, as well as dissemination of obscene materials to a minor, an aggravated misdemeanor, and no drivers license and no insurance, both simple misdemeanors.
According to a statement from the Le Mars Police Department, Williams was stopped at 11 a.m. for an equipment violation and questioned about the presence of a minor occupant in the vehicle. The statement said it was determined that Williams had enticed the minor to meet him after they conversed on social media.
The case remains under investigation with assistance from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
