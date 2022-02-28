With lawsuit ended, Walthill church construction can begin

WALTHILL, Neb. -- Construction of a new church in Walthill can move forward now that a lengthy legal battle between church and village leaders has ended.

A federal judge has signed a consent decree to finalize a negotiated settlement that will put to rest Light of the World Gospel Ministries' contentions that the Walthill village board violated the church's First Amendment rights of free speech and assembly by passing zoning laws designed to discriminate against the church and denying its building permit applications for construction of a new worship center on Main Street.

Light of the World also had argued the village board's denial of building, demolition and special use permits for removal of four vacant buildings to clear space for the new worship center treated the church unequally compared with nonreligious entities.

"The church is thrilled with the resolution and now being able to minister more effectively," said Roger Byron, an attorney at First Liberty Institute, a Texas-based legal organization that represented Light of the World in the lawsuit.

Under terms of the agreement, the village's insurer has paid a $500,000 settlement to be divided among law firms that worked on the case, and the village board has approved the necessary permits clearing the way for construction of the church. The church agreed to include two businesses in its new building. Current plans call for a cafe and bookstore.

The church also agreed that if it builds a new structure on two lots adjacent to the planned worship center in the future, that building also must include one or two businesses or a community youth center.

"It's really a win-win for everyone, the village thinks. The church gets its church, and the village gets businesses within its commercial district," said Matt Munderloh, the village's attorney.

As part of the agreement, reached after months of mediation and negotiations, the village admits no wrongdoing.

Byron said he expects the church to move forward with demolition and construction in the near future.

Light of the World, which describes itself on its website as a diverse and multicultural nondenominational Christian congregation, has been located at 214 Main St. in Walthill since 2007. As the congregation continued to grow, the building became too small and, church leaders said, dangerous because of the partial collapse of an adjacent building.

The church first applied for a building permit in 2013 after buying four vacant buildings across the street with the intention of demolishing them and building a new worship center.

The church filed suit in federal court in Omaha in July 2018, saying that the village had inconsistently enforced its zoning laws to prevent construction of the church within the commercial district. The church argued that during the same time, the village board approved construction of nonreligious places of assembly, including a library and an education center, in the same zoning district.

The U.S. Department of Justice sued the village in February 2020 for violating a federal law intended to protect religious institutions from burdensome or discriminatory land use regulations. The Justice Department on Friday announced it had settled the lawsuit. Among the settlement terms, village officials must obtain training on the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, or RLUIPA.

"RLUIPA protects the right of every religious community to worship free from unlawful burdens. We will not tolerate the unlawful use of zoning or land use restrictions to infringe on that right," Jan Sharp, U.S. Attorney for the Nebraska District, said in a news release.

The building next to the church was demolished in 2019 and is now the site of a dialysis center operated by the Carl T. Curtis Health Education Center in Macy, Nebraska.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.