SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman was arrested Monday on suspicion of charging more than $39,000 to her employer's credit cards during a 15-month period.

Alyssa Green, 23, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of first-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card.

According to court documents, from Feb. 1, 2018, through April 28, Green was responsible for the reconciliation of credit card accounts for her employer, Thompson Innovations, 2300 Seventh St.

A company audit of the accounts revealed that Green had used the company's credit cards hundreds of times to buy personal items, groceries and meals and to pay phone and electric bills and traffic fines. Court documents said that Green covered up the charges by coding them as business expenses when reconciling the accounts each month.

