Woman accused of faking DHS investigation to get kids, cash

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has been charged on suspicion of tricking a mother into handing over custody of her kids and paying nearly $12,000 by faking a child welfare investigation.

Anna Perez-Joaquin went so far as to have fake social workers visit the home and send bogus emails to convince the mother that if she did not relinquish custody of her two children or pay money, she would face criminal charges of assault and kidnapping, according to complaints filed in Woodbury County District Court.

Perez-Joaquin, 39, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of first-degree theft, ongoing criminal conduct and extortion. Bond was set at $25,000 Thursday, and a judge granted the alleged victim a no-contact order against Perez-Joaquin.

The scheme began on Aug. 26, when, court documents say, Perez-Joaquin convinced the woman she and her children were the subject of an Iowa Department of Human Services investigation and tricked the mother into granting temporary custody of the kids to her. Perez-Joaquin then used a fake lawyer profile to dupe the mother into paying her $400 a month in child support to care for the children. The mother also gave Perez-Joaquin a child tax credit check she received and a monthly death benefit the children received from the loss of a parent.

During the four-month period, Perez-Joaquin accepted at least 16 cash payments and bank transfers totaling approximately $11,874 from the mother.

In the meantime, Perez-Joaquin had initiated plans to take the children to Mexico, court documents said.

