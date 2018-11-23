SIBLEY, Iowa -- A Sioux City woman was arrested after she fled arrest and collided with an Osceola County Sheriff's Office patrol car.
A sheriff's office release described an officer responding to a Wednesday report of an reckless driver going northbound on U.S. Highway 60, and the driver was in a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Columbia Heights, Minn.
While being pursued, Selena Renee Vasquez, 20, of Sioux City, crashed into the patrol car, causing minor injuries to the deputy. Vasquez was arrested on three felony charge of eluding, second-degree theft and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Two passengers, Matthew Thomas White, 28, of Minneapolis, and Alicia Mae Dahl, 29, of Minneapolis, were also each charged with second-degree theft.
All three were booked into the Osceola County Jail. The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff's release said additional charges are likely.