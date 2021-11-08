Woman arrested for damaging former Sioux City landlord's property with van

SIOUX CITY -- A Kansas woman was arrested on felony changes Sunday for allegedly driving over and ramming her landlord's downtown Sioux City property with a van.

Valerie Marrero, 25, of Liberal, Kansas, is charged with two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony, and eluding, a serious misdemeanor.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Marrero was upset with a landlord for not taking care of a property in the 800 block of Nebraska St., where she had been staying.

At 11:19 p.m., Marrero intentionally drove a white 1994 Ford Econoline van through yards in the area and struck fencing belonging to the landlord.

Officers located the van traveling westbound in the 500 block of Ninth Street, where the landlord also owns property. Marrero drove over the north curb and struck a dumpster, backed up and drove north through a private drive. She struck a chain-link fence, running it over, and, then, struck a chain-link gate that blocks off the parking lot, according to the complaint. The damage is estimated at $5,000.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but Marrero failed to stop. She circled the area where the landlord owns property numerous times, according to the complaint.

Marrero also intentionally ran her vehicle into the front steps of Bass Advertising, 815 Nebraska St. She damaged the steps, iron handrails and awning. The damage is estimated at $2,500.

Officers deployed tire deflation devices in effort to end the pursuit, before Marrero crashed her vehicle.

