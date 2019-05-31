SIOUX CITY -- A Macy, Nebraska, woman was arrested Friday on accusations that she was involved in a 2017 carjacking in Sioux City.
Alisia Rangel-McCauley, 22, faces charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree theft and assault while participating in a felony.
According to court documents, Rangel-McCauley parked behind the female victim in a parking lot in the 1300 block of Hamilton Boulevard on May 27, 2017, and blocked her from leaving. Rangel-McCauley then approached the woman and demanded that she take her to buy food. After the victim called 911, court documents said, Rangel-McCauley's boyfriend, Eagleboy Freemont, reached into the car and tried to take the car keys while pointing a knife at the woman and threatening to stab her.
The woman fled from her car and left the keys in it. Freemont drove away with her car, followed by Rangel-McCauley in the second vehicle.
Freemont was later arrested in Nebraska after leading police on a high-speed chase on U.S. Highway 77 from South Sioux City to Thurston County.
Rangel-McCauley was arrested in Nebraska in possession of the victim's cellphone and wallet and sentenced in October 2017 in Dakota County to two years in prison for attempted possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of methamphetamine and theft by receiving stolen property. She was released from the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women on May 23.
Freemont was sentenced in Dakota County to up to seven years in prison for charges related to the chase. He was sentenced in October in Woodbury County to 20 years in prison on burglary and theft charges.