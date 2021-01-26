Woman arrested in connection with Jan. 1 fatal shooting

SIOUX CITY -- A woman accused of driving three men who are suspected of firing gunshots into a Morningside house and killing a Sioux City teenager on Jan. 1 has been arrested.

Liliana Gutierrez, 20, of Sioux City, turned herself in to Sioux City police Tuesday afternoon. She was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. An arrest warrant had been issued Friday.

She is accused of driving Christopher Morales, Carlos Morales and Anthony Bauer to a house at 2637 Walker St., where the three are suspected of firing at least 27 shots into the house, killing Mia Kritis, 18, and hurting three others.

Sioux City community policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said in a Tuesday news release that there is no evidence that Gutierrez fired any shots.

According to a complaint filed by Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings, Gutierrez drove the three men, one of whom she was dating, to the house in her vehicle. Shortly after the men exited the vehicle, Gutierrez heard multiple gunshots. The three men ran back to the vehicle, got in, and Gutierrez drove away.

"(Gutierrez) has made statements indicating acknowledgement to knowingly participating in these crimes," Jennings wrote in the complaint.