Woman arrested in connection with Jan. 1 fatal Sioux City shooting

According to a complaint filed by Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings, Gutierrez drove the three men, one of whom she was dating, to the house in her vehicle. Shortly after the men exited the vehicle, Gutierrez heard multiple gunshots. The three men ran back to the vehicle, got in, and Gutierrez drove away.

"(Gutierrez) has made statements indicating acknowledgement to knowingly participating in these crimes," Jennings wrote in the complaint.

The complaint said that surveillance video shows the three men firing shots into the house, where 20-25 people were gathered for a New Year's party.

Christopher Morales, 19, of Sioux City, pleaded not guilty Monday in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree murder, going armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm -- all charges related to the shooting. He also pleaded not guilty to being an adjudicated delinquent in possession of a firearm, interference with official acts and carrying a dangerous weapon -- charges stemming from his Jan. 3 arrest and before he and the 9mm handgun he was carrying were linked to the homicide.