Woman arrested in connection with Jan. 1 fatal Sioux City shooting

SIOUX CITY -- A woman accused of driving three men who are suspected of firing gunshots into a Morningside house and killing a Sioux City teenager on Jan. 1 has been arrested.
Liliana Gutierrez, 20, of Sioux City, turned herself in to Sioux City police Tuesday afternoon. She was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. An arrest warrant had been issued Friday.
She is accused of driving Christopher Morales, Carlos Morales and Anthony Bauer to a house at 2637 Walker St., where the three are suspected of firing at least 27 shots into the house, killing Mia Kritis, 18, and hurting three others.
Sioux City community policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said in a Tuesday news release that there is no evidence that Gutierrez fired any shots.
According to a complaint filed by Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings, Gutierrez drove the three men, one of whom she was dating, to the house in her vehicle. Shortly after the men exited the vehicle, Gutierrez heard multiple gunshots. The three men ran back to the vehicle, got in, and Gutierrez drove away.
"(Gutierrez) has made statements indicating acknowledgement to knowingly participating in these crimes," Jennings wrote in the complaint.
The complaint said that surveillance video shows the three men firing shots into the house, where 20-25 people were gathered for a New Year's party.
Christopher Morales, 19, of Sioux City, pleaded not guilty Monday in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree murder, going armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm -- all charges related to the shooting. He also pleaded not guilty to being an adjudicated delinquent in possession of a firearm, interference with official acts and carrying a dangerous weapon -- charges stemming from his Jan. 3 arrest and before he and the 9mm handgun he was carrying were linked to the homicide.
His brother, Carlos Morales, 18, and Bauer, 18, both of Sioux City, also have been charged with first-degree murder, going armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. Both have yet to be arraigned.
Police continue to search for a second handgun and an assault-style rifle believed to have been used in the shooting. Investigators also have yet to determine how the men obtained the guns.