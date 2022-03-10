Woman arrested in downtown Sioux City shooting pleads guilty

SIOUX CITY -- A woman involved in an assault that preceded a downtown Sioux City shooting has pleaded guilty.

Miracle Walls, 24, of Sioux City, entered her written plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of third-degree burglary.

As part of a plea agreement, the charge was reduced from second-degree burglary. Walls' sentence was not part of the agreement and will be left up to a judge. Third-degree burglary, a Class D felony, carries a five-year prison sentence. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

In her plea, Walls admitted to reaching into a car on Sept. 24 and punching one of the occupants.

Walls and Joy Scott were charged with following the woman in a car and blocking her path on an access road in the 200 block of Nebraska St. Once the car was stopped, Scott and Walls opened the woman's car door and assaulted her.

Before the woman was stopped, she had called her brother, who arrived on the scene and tried to break up the fight. Aaron Word, who was in the car with Walls and Scott, is charged with shooting the man once in the back and once in the chest.

Scott, 40, of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty of second-degree burglary and is scheduled to stand trial in April.

Word, 18, of Sioux City, is scheduled to stand trial in May on charges of attempted murder, willful injury, intimidation with a weapon, going armed with intent and trafficking in stolen firearms.

