Woman arrested on drug charges in Northwest Iowa

ASHTON, Iowa -- An Osceola County woman been arrested on felony drug charges, after officials said she attempted to deliver marijuana.

In a release, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office reported executing a search warrant Friday at a home on Second Avenue in Ashton, with an Iowa State Patrol tactical team and the Division of Narcotics Enforcement also providing assistance.

Three people were arrested, including one man and one woman on misdemeanor drug charges. The sheriff's office arrested Brandie Jo Vander Plaats, 37, of Ashton, for a third offense of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), failure to affix a drug tax stamp and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, all of which are felonies.

Vander Plaats was held on $15,300 bond in the Osceola County Jail.

