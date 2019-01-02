SIOUX CITY -- A woman out on bond while awaiting sentencing for helping steal a vehicle was arrested Tuesday and charged with stealing an SUV.
Jessica Ott, 30, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a charge of first-degree theft. A complaint filed in the case said that Ott is a transient living in Sioux City. A complaint filed in a separate case listed a Blencoe, Iowa, address.
According to court documents, Ott took a 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan between 9:30 a.m. and 11:55 a.m. Tuesday from the parking lot of Hy-Vee, 3301 Gordon Drive. Police stopped her in the vehicle in the 600 block of Floyd Boulevard.
Ott is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 25 in Woodbury County District Court after pleading guilty last month to second-degree theft for the Oct. 3 theft of car keys from a lockbox in the Mercy Medical Center emergency room. She and an accomplice used the keys to steal a car from the valet parking lot and were arrested later in South Sioux City inside the stolen vehicle.
Ott bonded out of the Woodbury County Jail after her guilty plea, but prosecutors have filed for a bond revocation because Ott twice failed to show up for meetings with an Iowa Department of Corrections official who was to supervise her release.