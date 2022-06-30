 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman charged after 1,000 pigs found dead in Sac County

SAC CITY, Iowa -- A rural Early, Iowa, woman was arrested Thursday after more than 1,000 dead pigs were discovered at two hog confinements in Sac County. 

Elana May Laber, 33, has been charged with two counts of livestock neglect and two counts of first-degree criminal mischief.

After receiving a report about the dead pigs, law enforcement officers responded to two separate hog confinement sites, which are located approximately half a mile apart from each other on Otter Avenue.

A statement from the Sac County Sheriff's Office said that deputies interviewed Laber, whose job is to maintain both sites. Laber first told deputies that someone had shut off the breakers that control the electricity the night before, causing the pigs' deaths. It was determined after a veterinarian inspection that the pigs had been dead for at least a week, according to the statement. Laber later told deputies that she knew the pigs had been dead for a week but did not know what to do. The pigs were in different stages of decomposition. They had no access to feed or water.

The pigs are owned by Corey AGR Inc., of Lytton, Iowa. The estimated loss is more than $150,000, according to the statement.

Laber is being held at Sac County Jail in lieu of $22,000 cash bond.

