Woman charged in connection with homicide pleads not guilty

SIOUX CITY -- A woman accused of driving three men to a Morningside house where a fatal shooting occurred has pleaded not guilty to gun charges.

Liliana Gutierrez, 20, of Sioux City, entered her written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. Gutierrez bonded out of the Woodbury County Jail Thursday morning, a day after District Judge Steven Andreasen reduced her bond from $50,000 to $10,000. The reduction was the result of an agreement between the defense and prosecution, Andreasen said in his order.

Gutierrez is accused of driving Christopher Morales, Carlos Morales and Anthony Bauer to a house at 2636 Walker St. shortly after midnight on Jan. 1. The three are charged with firing at least 27 shots into the house, where 20-25 people were at a New Year's party. Mia Kritis, 18, was struck and killed by one of the shots, and three others were wounded.

Gutierrez then drove the three men from the house, police said. She is not suspected of firing any shots.