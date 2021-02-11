Woman charged in connection with Sioux City homicide pleads not guilty

SIOUX CITY -- A woman accused of driving three men to a Morningside house where a fatal shooting occurred has pleaded not guilty to gun charges.

Liliana Gutierrez, 20, of Sioux City, entered her written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. Gutierrez bonded out of the Woodbury County Jail Thursday morning, a day after District Judge Steven Andreasen reduced her bond from $50,000 to $10,000. The reduction was the result of an agreement between the defense and prosecution, Andreasen said in his order.