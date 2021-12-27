Woman charged in hatchet attack at Sioux City apartment

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman is in custody on charges related to a hatchet attack in a Sioux City apartment building.

Police believe Mary Blair helped a juvenile male gain entry into an apartment at 1716 Nebraska St. on Dec. 18 and assault the occupant, who had previously kicked Blair out of the apartment.

Blair, 52, was arrested Saturday on charges of first-degree burglary, willful injury causing serious injury, assault while participating in a felony and going armed with intent. She is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Blair and the juvenile went to the apartment at about 6:55 a.m. Surveillance video showed Blair letting the juvenile, whose face was covered with a bandana, into the locked apartment complex, have a brief conversation with him at a stairwell, then go to the victim's apartment. Blair knocked on the door and then moved to the side so the juvenile could enter the apartment when the victim answered the door.

The victim was struck several times with a hatchet and suffered a broken shoulder blade and had to have a chest tube inserted because of blood in his lung.

In an interview with police, Blair identified the assailant, but said she blacked out when he entered the victim's apartment. She called the juvenile her protector and said he was mad that she had been kicked out of the apartment by the victim, court documents said.

Sioux City Community Policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said police have yet to arrest the 16-year-old juvenile suspected in the attack.

