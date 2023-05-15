HARTINGTON, Neb. — A woman charged in connection with the shooting death of a Laurel, Nebraska, man has pleaded not guilty of murder.

Carrie Jones on Wednesday waived her right to appear in person for a May 22 arraignment and entered written pleas of not guilty to first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and being an accessory to a felony.

A pretrial conference was scheduled for July 24 in Cedar County District Court.

Jones, 44, of Laurel, is accused of aiding and abetting her husband, Jason Jones, in the death of Gene Twiford, whom she told investigators had verbally harassed her for several years. During a previous hearing, an investigator testified that the day before the Aug. 4 shooting, Carrie Jones threatened her husband with a handgun and a knife, telling him he needed to stand up for her to end the harassment.

She told the investigator she didn't tell her husband to kill Twiford, but did say she’d do it if he didn’t.

Hours later, Twiford, 86, was found shot to death, along with his wife, Janet, 85, and their daughter Dana Twiford, 55, in their burning home at 503 Elm St. in Laurel.

Jason Jones, 43, is charged with their deaths in addition to the shooting death of Michele Ebeling, 53, whose body was found in her burning home across the street from the Jones' home.

Jones has pleaded not guilty of four counts each of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of first-degree arson. His pretrial conference also is set for July 24.

Carrie Jones told investigators she arrived home from work minutes before seeing her badly burned husband emerge from Ebeling’s home after the fire was spotted. She helped him into their home and administered first aid after he refused to go to the hospital. He was arrested without incident at his home about 24 hours later.

Carrie Jones was arrested Dec. 16. She remains in custody on a $1 million bond.

Jason Jones is being held without bond at the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, where he continues to receive medical treatment.