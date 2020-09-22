Woman charged in Sac City stabbing

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SAC CITY, Iowa -- A Sac City woman has been charged in connection with an early Tuesday morning stabbing.

According to a statement from the Sac City Police Department, at 5:37 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 500 block of South Ninth Street. At the scene, they found a 26-year-old man lying on the floor with a stab wound.

The statement said the suspect, Rae Horton, was immediately taken into custody. The victim was taken by ambulance to Loring Hospital and was later transferred to another hospital. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening, according to the statement.

Horton is charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a class C felony, and domestic abuse assault with the intent to cause serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor. She is being held at the Sac County Jail.

