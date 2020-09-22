 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman charged in Sac City stabbing
View Comments

Woman charged in Sac City stabbing

{{featured_button_text}}

SAC CITY, Iowa -- A Sac City woman has been charged in connection with an early Tuesday morning stabbing.

According to a statement from the Sac City Police Department, at 5:37 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 500 block of South Ninth Street. At the scene, they found a 26-year-old man lying on the floor with a stab wound. 

The statement said the suspect, Rae Horton, was immediately taken into custody. The victim was taken by ambulance to Loring Hospital and was later transferred to another hospital. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening, according to the statement. 

Horton is charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a class C felony, and domestic abuse assault with the intent to cause serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor. She is being held at the Sac County Jail.

Police car
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News