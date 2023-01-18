Woman charged in Sioux City stabbing

SIOUX CITY -- A female suspect has been taken into custody and charged with stabbing another woman.
Sioux City Police officers were dispatched to 1512 Isabella St. at 2:53 p.m. and, once there, found a 45-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds to her upper back. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police later arrested Jade Harden, 30, on a charge of willful injury, a Class D felony.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
