 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman charged in Sioux City stabbing

  • 0

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

SIOUX CITY -- A female suspect has been taken into custody and charged with stabbing another woman.

Sioux City Police officers were dispatched to 1512 Isabella St. at 2:53 p.m. and, once there, found a 45-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds to her upper back. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police later arrested Jade Harden, 30, on a charge of willful injury, a Class D felony.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

$1 for 13 weeks
Jade Harden mug

Harden

 Provided by Woodbury County Sheriff's Office
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Bighorn sheep affected by disease in Nevada

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News