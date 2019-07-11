SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has been charged with punching a man in the head, taking his cellphone and smashing it.
Latea Tyndall, 26, was arrested Wednesday on charges of second-degree robbery, a felony, and third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor. She was being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
According to a complaint, officers were called to the 400 block of Market Street at 5:09 p.m. Wednesday by the victim, who was holding his head and staggering when police arrived.
A witness told police that Tyndall had been trying to fight moving vehicles on Fourth Street before she approached the victim and began punching him in the head. Tyndall took the man's cellphone and fled, the complaint said.
The witness said that Tyndall returned shortly, began assaulting the man a second time and smashed his phone, an iPhone 10 valued at $899, in the street, according to the complaint.
Tyndall denied assaulting the man and taking his phone, court documents said.