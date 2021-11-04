Woman charged with defrauding Iowa DHS of $19,000

SIOUX CITY -- Prosecutors have charged a woman in Woodbury County with defrauding the Iowa Department of Human Services of more than $19,000.
A complaint and affidavit filed Aug. 31 in Woodbury County District Court accuses Jolene Vasquez, 37, of two counts of first-degree fraudulent practices, both Class C felonies. She was arrested Thursday.
According to the complaint, Vasquez did not report her employment while receiving Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits from July 10, 2016, through Feb. 28, 2020, for herself, her spouse and her five children. The complaint said that Vasquez did not report her employment on recertification documents when her income surpassed the income limits for eligibility for her household's size, resulting in her receiving $19,080 to which she was not entitled.