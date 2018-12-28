SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has been arrested and charged with providing her 14-year-old brother with marijuana and smoking it with him.
Jaidyn Martin, 18, faces charges of drug distribution to a minor and child endangerment.
Martin was arrested after police stopped the car she was driving at 8:46 a.m. Thursday because it had an expired registration sticker.
According to court documents, the officer smelled burnt and raw marijuana coming from the car. Martin told police that she had bought the marijuana and she and her brother, who was riding in the passenger seat, had smoked it in the car about an hour before being stopped, court documents said.