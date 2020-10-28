 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman charged with setting car on fire in Sioux City
View Comments

Woman charged with setting car on fire in Sioux City

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has been arrested on suspicion of setting a fire that destroyed a car in which she was a passenger.

Cassandra Kropp, 31, listed as a transient living in Sioux City, is charged with second-degree arson and third-degree criminal mischief for the incident, which occurred at 1:53 p.m. Monday.

Cassandra Kropp mugshot

Kropp

According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Kropp was riding in the passenger seat of the car when the driver stopped in the 1800 block of Center Street to help a motorist with a flat tire. The owner later noticed that Kropp had lit one of her gloves on fire and was pushing it into the car's dash. The owner was unable to stop Kropp, the complaint said, and could not put out the fire.

Kropp had to be dragged out of the car. The 2003 Hyundai Sonata, valued at approximately $1,000, was a total loss.

Sioux City man pleads not guilty to setting several fires
Sioux City man pleads not guilty to trying to light bedroom on fire
Foul play not suspected in death of man found in burning vehicle near Ireton
Newell firefighter gets 24 years for arson, fondling girl
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News