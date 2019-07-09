SIOUX CITY -- A woman suspected of breaking into a Sioux City business and stealing a company truck was linked to the crime after police found her cellphone at the scene.
According to court documents, Amber Snowball's cellphone was found inside All-Pro Fasteners Inc., 1318 11th St., where police say they also found her fingerprints on items inside the business.
Snowball, 34, of Sioux City, was arrested Monday in the stolen vehicle. She faces charges of second-degree theft and third-degree burglary and is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on an $11,500 bond.
A complaint filed in the case said that at about 11 p.m. Saturday, someone broke a window at the business and then damaged an overhead door to gain entry to the building. Snowball is accused of taking the keys to a truck and leaving the scene with the truck and other items.
Police located Snowball in the truck, which had its top lights disabled. Company decals also had been removed.
Snowball later admitted to police that she had stolen the truck, court documents said.