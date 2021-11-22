Woman charged with writing checks on closed accounts to buy cars, goods

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman with a history of writing bad checks has been charged with stealing at least two cars from local dealerships by paying for them with checks from closed bank accounts.

Gina Giese, 37, was arrested Sunday and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on two counts of first-degree theft and single counts of ongoing criminal conduct, second-degree theft and fourth-degree theft.

According to court documents, Giese wrote a check for $15,127 to Woodhouse, 2101 Sixth St., on Thursday for a 2013 Ford Fusion. The check was written on an account that had been closed in September for "abused account/bad checks." The car was repossessed on Saturday.

Giese is also accused of writing a $11,857 check from that same closed account on Nov. 12 at Verne Eide Honda, 4625 Singing Hills Blvd., for a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu. The car was repossessed on Thursday.

Giese has stolen other vehicles from local dealerships by writing checks on closed accounts, court documents said, and more charges are likely to be filed. Giese told officers she was writing checks on the account and other closed accounts because she needs a car to get around and to go to an out-of-town funeral.

Giese also is charged writing three checks in October to buy $2,617 in electronics from Karl's TV and Appliance, 4445 Sergeant Road. The items all were recovered days later at local pawn shops. She is accused of writing three checks totaling $304 in October to Tobacco Hut, 4523 Morningside Ave.

In those transactions, the checks were written on three other accounts that all had been closed for repeated overdrafts and bad checks.

