Woman drops jalapeno lawsuit against Hard Rock

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A woman who said she suffered an allergic reaction after eating food containing jalapeno peppers at a Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City restaurant has dropped her lawsuit against the casino.

Rochelle McCoy, of Sioux City, dismissed the suit Monday. The one-page document gave no reason for the dismissal.

Her attorney, Theodore Karpuk, of Sioux City, could not be reached for comment Thursday.

McCoy had sued the casino on May 4 in Woodbury County District Court, seeking a judgment of more than $10,000 for damages and medical expenses.

In the lawsuit, McCoy said she was dining in one of the casino's restaurants on late May 7 or early May 8, 2018. While ordering, she told staff she was allergic to jalapenos. Despite providing that information, she said, the meat in her meal contained jalapenos and caused her to have a severe allergic reaction after she ate it.

McCoy said in the lawsuit that she had to be hospitalized for swelling, physical distress, shortness of breath, inability to talk and near fainting.

She alleged that Hard Rock failed to disclose the menu item contained jalapenos and that the restaurant staff was negligent by not heeding her warnings and instructions.

Mike Adams, Hard Rock's vice president of operations, did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the dismissal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.