 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman faces attempted murder charge in Osceola County

  • 0
police crime handcuffs

SIBLEY, Iowa -- A Michigan woman was arrested Monday and charged with stabbing another woman in the face during an altercation earlier this month.

Veronica Peckens, 18, of Lake Ann, Michigan, was booked into the Osceola County Jail on charges of attempted murder, willful injury causing bodily injury and assault with intent to inflict serious injury.

According to court documents, Peckens was at the victim's home in Sibley on Dec. 2, when she took a basket screw and stabbed the woman several times in the eyelid and tried several times to cut the woman's throat.

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow keeps Oregon Zoo beavers busy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News