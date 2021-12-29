Woman faces attempted murder charge in Osceola County

SIBLEY, Iowa -- A Michigan woman was arrested Monday and charged with stabbing another woman in the face during an altercation earlier this month.

Veronica Peckens, 18, of Lake Ann, Michigan, was booked into the Osceola County Jail on charges of attempted murder, willful injury causing bodily injury and assault with intent to inflict serious injury.

According to court documents, Peckens was at the victim's home in Sibley on Dec. 2, when she took a basket screw and stabbed the woman several times in the eyelid and tried several times to cut the woman's throat.