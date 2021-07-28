Woman faces murder charge for Lake Park homicide

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- Authorities have arrested a woman suspected of being involved in the December death of a Lake Park, Iowa, woman.

Allison Decker, 26, is charged in Dickinson County District Court with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman, whose body was found Dec. 22 at her home at 104 Maple Ave.

District Associate Judge David Larson has set bond for Decker, who is being held in the Dickinson County Jail, at $1 million.

Decker, who is listed as a transient with no address, was arrested on an outstanding warrant Monday in Sioux City and was held in Woodbury County before being transported to Dickinson County to face the murder charge.

According to court documents, Bastman was killed at approximately 5 p.m. Dec. 21. Police were called to her home for the report of a homicide at 11:30 a.m. the following day.

Bastman's death was determined to be a homicide, and court documents do not indicate how she died. Darrell Simmons, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation special agent in charge, declined Wednesday to release the cause of death.