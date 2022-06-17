Woman formally charged with murder for Sioux City shooting death

SIOUX CITY -- Prosecutors have filed a formal murder charge against a woman arrested for shooting a man in an apartment building near downtown Sioux City.

Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings on Friday filed a trial information charging Katrina Barnes, 32, of Sioux City, with second-degree murder, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Her arraignment was scheduled for June 27 in Woodbury County District Court. Second-degree murder is a Class B felony that carries a 50-year prison sentence.

Police responded to the shooting in the evening of June 9 at 516 Ninth St., where Barnes told them that her boyfriend, Dolorean Wade, had been shot outside her apartment door. According to court documents, Barnes told police that Wade rang the doorbell and yelled to her that he had been shot.

Barnes told police Wade had not been inside, but officers observed blood throughout the apartment and found a spent shell casing inside the front door and three live rounds in the apartment. The apartment door had a bullet hole at about shoulder height.

Jordyn Easton, who had been inside the apartment with Barnes, told officers Wade and Barnes had been fighting and arguing all day and Barnes later obtained a handgun from another person, court documents said.

When Wade returned to the apartment that evening, he began banging on the door. Barnes walked to the door and fired a single shot through it, striking Wade, who died a short time later at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

During the investigation, police also found 18 pills of a type consistently laced with fentanyl in a purse in Barnes' bedroom. Officers also found 17 grams of marijuana.

According to court documents, Easton, who was present during the shooting, saw Wade bleeding and called 911 twice but immediately hung up. She then called an unidentified male, who came to the apartment and took the gun used in the shooting.

About 12 minutes after the shooting, Barnes called 911 to report it.

Easton, 25, of Sioux City, has been charged with accessory after the fact, a misdemeanor.

