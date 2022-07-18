Woman found dead in Lincoln stream ID'd; was retired Union College professor

Police on Friday identified the 83-year-old woman found dead this week in a southwest Lincoln stream as Marilyn McArthur, a longtime Union College professor.

McArthur had a lengthy battle with dementia, according to a Union College post.

McArthur taught at the college from 1981 until her retirement in 2004, then for 12 years at Nebraska Wesleyan until 2016.

The family has created a scholarship fund in her honor.

"When I think of Union College, I think of Marilyn McArthur," Elysia Ockenga, director of the college's nursing program, said in the post made by Union College. "… I was in awe of her, and the nursing students and faculty couldn't have been in better hands."

Brooke Samples McArthur, the former professor's daughter-in-law, said she touched many lives in a Facebook post.

"Marilyn reached so many people all over the world with her passion for gardening, performing arts, tea parties, the future of nursing, scientific based practices in medicine, marriage and family relations, and being the best hostess," Samples McArthur said.

Marilyn McArthur was reported missing early Wednesday morning and found dead later that morning in a southwest Lincoln stream.

Her son, Brett McArthur, said the family has had a tremendous outpouring of support since news started spreading Wednesday about her death.

Her 20 years as a professor and 12 years as a department chair earned her many cherished relationships with students and staff.

Brett McArthur said she would be pleased to know about the scholarship started in her honor.

“Her real love was the students,” he said.