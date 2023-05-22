SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City woman was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for scamming a mother out of nearly $12,000 by faking a child welfare investigation.

Anna Perez-Joaquin, 40, pleaded guilty in March in Woodbury County District Court to one count of first-degree theft as a habitual offender. She must serve at least three years before she's eligible for parole.

Charges of extortion and commission of a specified unlawful activity influenced enterprise were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

The scheme began on Aug. 26, 2021, when Perez-Joaquin convinced the mother she and her children were the subject of an Iowa Department of Human Services investigation and tricked the mother into granting temporary custody of the kids to her. Perez-Joaquin had fake social workers visit the woman's home and send fake emails to her. Perez-Joaquin then used a fraudulent lawyer profile to get the mother to pay her $400 a month in child support and give Perez-Joaquin her child tax credit check and other monthly benefits the children received.

During a four-month period, Perez-Joaquin accepted at least 16 cash payments and bank transfers totaling approximately $11,874 from the mother. District Judge Steven Andreasen ordered Perez-Joaquin to pay restitution to the victim for that total plus any other subsequent damages the victim files.

Perez-Joaquin had plans to take the children to Mexico, court documents said.