SIOUX CITY — An Omaha woman who set off an explosive device at Sioux City's Scheels store to facilitate a shoplifting plan has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Claudette Loera, 35, pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree criminal mischief as a habitual offender, fourth-degree theft and third-degree arson, which was reduced from first-degree arson as part of a plea agreement. She must serve at least three years before she's eligible for parole.

Loera also was ordered to pay $3,975 in restitution jointly with her co-defendant, Jessica Katz.

The two went to the store at 4400 Sergeant Road on Oct. 26, when Loera set off the explosion as a distraction while they stole merchandise from the store. Loera took a small device from her sweatshirt pocket, lighted the fuse and tossed it onto a shelf. When the device exploded, the two women left the store with shirts, shoes and other items totaling $562. The explosion caused more than $3,412 in damages, but no injuries.

Katz, 41, of Omaha, has pleaded guilty of second-degree criminal mischief as a habitual offender and fourth-degree theft. According to terms of her plea agreement, a 15-year prison sentence on the criminal mischief charge will be dismissed and she will be placed on probation. She will be sentenced to 200 days in jail for theft, and a charge of first-degree arson will be dismissed. She's scheduled to be sentenced June 29.