Woman gets probation for charging $39,000 on company credit cards
Woman gets probation for charging $39,000 on company credit cards

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman was placed on probation Tuesday for charging thousands of dollars to her employer's credit cards.

Alyssa Green, 23, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to one count of credit card fraud. A charge of first-degree theft was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Following terms of the plea agreement, District Judge Jeffrey Poulson suspended a 10-year prison sentence and placed Green on probation for three years.

She must pay $39,621 in restitution to Thompson Innovations, 2300 Seventh St., as well as a $1,000 fine.

From Feb. 1, 2018, through April 28, Green used Thompson Innovations' credit cards hundreds of times to buy personal items, groceries and meals and to pay phone and electric bills and traffic fines.

A company audit of the accounts revealed that Green covered up the charges by coding them as business expenses when reconciling the accounts each month.

Alyssa Green mugshot

Green
