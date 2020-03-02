Woman gets probation for charging $39,000 on company credit cards

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman was placed on probation Tuesday for charging thousands of dollars to her employer's credit cards.

Alyssa Green, 23, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to one count of credit card fraud. A charge of first-degree theft was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following terms of the plea agreement, District Judge Jeffrey Poulson suspended a 10-year prison sentence and placed Green on probation for three years.

She must pay $39,621 in restitution to Thompson Innovations, 2300 Seventh St., as well as a $1,000 fine.

From Feb. 1, 2018, through April 28, Green used Thompson Innovations' credit cards hundreds of times to buy personal items, groceries and meals and to pay phone and electric bills and traffic fines.

A company audit of the accounts revealed that Green covered up the charges by coding them as business expenses when reconciling the accounts each month.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.